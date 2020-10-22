Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Felicity alum Scott Speedman has joined the cast of You.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that Speedman, 45, will appear in Season 3 of the psychological thriller series.

Speedman will play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband and uncommunicative father.

"He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath," Netflix said.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes novels You and Hidden Bodies. The series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a serial killers who develops delusional obsessions with the objects of his affection.

Season 2 centered on Joe's relationship with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef who is also secretly psychopathic.

Netflix previously announced that Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle will join Season 3. Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" and mean girl who pretends to welcome Love into her social circle, while Van Winkle will portray Cary, a wealthy man who befriends Joe.

Netflix renewed You for a third season in January. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2021.

Speedman is known for playing Ben Covington on Felicity and Michael Corvin in the Underworld movies. He more recently portrayed Barry "Baz" Blackwell on Animal Kingdom.