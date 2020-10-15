Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill and more have joined Netflix comedy film Don't Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Timothee Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel and Tomer Sisley have also joined the star-studded cast, which also already included Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan.

Don't Look Up hails from The Big Short and Vice helmer Adam McKay who is writing and directing the feature.

The film will follow a pair of low-level astronomers who warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy earth during a media tour.

"I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act.' And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," McKay previously said in a statement in February.

