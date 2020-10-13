Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, a documentary about singer Shawn Mendes, is coming to Netflix in November.

Mendes, 22, shared a premiere date, Nov. 23, and poster for the film Tuesday on Twitter.

"Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder," he wrote.

In Wonder will start streaming ahead of the release of Mendes' fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrives Dec. 4. Mendes released the title track, "Wonder," this month.

The new documentary is directed by Grant Singer. The film gives an intimate look at Mendes' life over the past few years and is expected to feature footage from his 2019 world tour, according to Variety.

Mendes executive produced In Wonder with Andrew Gertler and Ben Winston. The film was a special event selection at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Mendes released his third, self-titled album in 2018. He is known for the singles "Stitches," "Treat You Better," "If I Can't Have You" and "Señorita" with Camila Cabello.

Netflix has released several other music-centered documentaries, including Taylor Swift's Miss Americana and Lady Gaga's Gaga: Five Foot Two. Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, a film about K-pop group Blackpink, will premiere Wednesday.