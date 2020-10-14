Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Penelope Ann Miller will play Nancy Reagan in a new biopic.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that Miller, 56, will portray the former first lady in Reagan, a new film about president Ronald Reagan.

Miller will play Nancy Reagan from her late 20s to early 70s. The former first lady, who died at age 94 in March 2016, was an actress who later became Ronald Reagan's second wife.

Miller joins Dennis Quaid, who will portray Ronald Reagan, Jon Voight and Robert Davi.

Reagan is directed by Sean McNamara. The film features a script by Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord, who drew on Paul Kengor's books The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism and God and Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life.

The movie explores Ronald Reagan's life through the eyes of a fictional KGB agent (Voight), according to Variety. Davi plays Soviet Union leader Leonid Brezhnev.

Reagan is in production in Oklahoma. The film is an independent drama from producer Mark Joseph and Rawhide Pictures, which has yet to set a release date.

Miller is a TV, film and Broadway actress known for the films Adventures in Babysitting, Kindergarten Cop and Carlito's Way, and the series Mistresses and American Crime.