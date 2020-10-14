Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ron Howard's new film Hillbilly Elegy.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the family drama Wednesday featuring Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso.

The movie is based on the J.D. Vance memoir of the same name, which follows three generations of an Appalachian family now living in Ohio. The film stars Basso as Vance, Adams as his mother, Bev, and Close as his grandmother, Bonnie.

The preview shows Bev (Adams) and Bonnie (Close) clash as Bev struggles with addiction and raising her son. J.D. (Basso) must navigate young adulthood while contending with his family's issues.

Netflix also released first look photos for the film.

Three generations in the making. First look at Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. On @NetflixFilm November 24. pic.twitter.com/Jm4YNHqL9U— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 14, 2020

Howard said in an interview with Collider in January that Hillbilly Elegy centers on "the sort of collision between [J.D.'s] chaotic childhood and the way in which that informed his life and his thinking and his potential."

"It's a story of transformation ... it really is about being your best self, finding strength in your heritage, and the lessons that you learn, but also recognizing the hurdles that some of that might represent as well, and learning how to grow beyond it," he added.

Hillbilly Elegy premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.