Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says late singer Frank Sinatra, Jr., was her least favorite guest on Today.

The Today co-host, 56, said as much while playing Plead the Fifth during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

WWHL host Andy Cohen brought in Kotb's former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford to question Kotb. Gifford asked Kotb to name who she thought was Gifford's least favorite guest of all time.

"I know exactly who that is. It's Frank Sinatra, Jr.," Kotb said.

"It was the worst guest we've ever had, bar none," she agreed. "He came for a book -- he had a book he was promoting -- and he didn't want to talk about it, so he didn't say anything. It was so weird."

Kotb and Gifford spoke to Sinatra, who died in March 2016, on Today in October 2015.

Kotb and Gifford discussed the interview on Today the following day.

"In the fifty years I've been in this business ... the worst interview ever was with a guy named Craig T. Nelson, who's a really lovely guy. He was promoting Poltergeist -- he never said a word to me and Regis [Philbin]," Gifford said.

"This was the worst ever," she said of the Sinatra interview. "The good news is, Hoda, it will never be that bad again for you."

On WWHL, Kotb also gave an update on her wedding to Joel Schiffman, which the couple postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kotb said they now hope to marry in summer 2021.