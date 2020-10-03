Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood is set to star in and direct a big-screen adaptation of N. Richard Nash's 1970 novel, Cry Macho.

Eastwood will play a former rodeo star who agrees to bring his old boss' young son back to Texas from rural Mexico.

Eastwood has been scouting locations for the production, although it is unclear when filming will begin since so many projects have been in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The screenplay was written by the late Nash and Nick Schenk.

Eastwood's credits include Richard Jewell, Jersey Boys, Million Dollar Baby, Unforgiven, Mystic River, Letters From Iwo Jima, American Sniper, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Dirty Harry.

He last acted on screen in 2018's The Mule, which he also directed.