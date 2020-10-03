Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The three children of British Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, can now be seen a video asking famed naturalist David Attenborough questions.

"We've got some questions for you, @DavidAttenborough," Kensington Palace captioned Saturday's 2 1/2 minute clip, which had about 1.7 million views Saturday morning.

Prince George, 7, asks what animal might go extinct next, while Princess Charlotte, 5, wants to know if he likes spiders and Prince Louis, 2 1/2, inquires about what his favorite animal is.