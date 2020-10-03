Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The theatrical release date for the next James Bond caper No Time to Die has been delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starring Daniel Craig, the film was scheduled to open Nov. 20, but is now slated to premiere April 2, its official website said Friday.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans, but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year," MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a joint statement.

The move also has prompted a date switch for F9, the next installment in the Fast and the Furious film franchise.

F9 with Vin Diesel was supposed to debut April 2, but has now been moved to May 22, Universal said.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc with movie release schedules in recent months as audience members stay home and social distance in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Many 2020 films have been pushed into 2021 or gone straight to video-on-demand releases instead of getting traditional runs in cinemas.