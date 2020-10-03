Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Showtime said it ordered a sixth season of Billions, a drama starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

Season 5 is set to debut in 2021.

House of Cards alum Corey Stoll joined as a guest star in Season 5 and has been promoted to series regular for the following season.

"Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim," the cable network said in a Season 5 synopsis.

"Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe's dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe."

The ensemble also includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

