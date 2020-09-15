Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced it is developing a film based on the life of Madonna, with the pop superstar set to direct the movie herself and co-write the screenplay with Diablo Cody.

The studio said the currently untitled project will be directed by Madonna and the "Like a Prayer" singer is co-writing the screenplay with Cody, who won an Academy Award for her screenplay to 2007 comedy Juno.

Amy Pascal (Little Women, The Post, Spider-Man: Homecoming), will produce the film for her Universal-based Pascal Pictures alongside Madonna. Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will executive produce.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer -- a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

The project was hailed by Donna Langley, chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

"Madonna is the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel. With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have," she said. "It's an incredible honor for everyone at Universal to work alongside her, Diablo, and Amy to bring audiences and dedicated fans around the world her unvarnished story for the first time."

Pascal described the project as "an absolute labor of love.

"I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal," she said.

Madonna teased the project Friday, four days before the Universal announcement, with a Twitter post that showed her and Cody writing together.

"Are you ready for the story of my life.................... Am I? #livetotell #diablocody #screenplay," she tweeted.

