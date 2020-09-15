Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her Virgin Tour. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Madonna performs at the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards Show at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 1998. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna and her husband, director Guy Richie, arrive at the premiere of his film "Snatch" in Los Angeles January 19, 2001. File Photo by Russ Einhorn/Star Max/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs during her Drowned World Tour August 10, 2001, at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Madonna chats with host Larry King during a taping of "Larry King Live" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 30, 2002. She was on the show to talk about her movie "Swept Away." File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Larry King Live HO | License Photo
Madonna performs in concert at the Office Depot Center in Sunrise, Fla., on July 28, 2004. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Madonna, wearing a print dress by designer Diane Von Furstenderg, speaks during a spirituality for kids event at the Kabbalah International Conference held in Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 19, 2004. Madonna said that New York City is just as dangerous as Israel and that she will not wait another 10 years to visit again. File Photo by Heidi Levine/UPI | License Photo
Madonna appears backstage at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2006. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 28, 2006. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives at the Vanity Fair post-79th Academy Awards party at Morton's in West Hollywood on February 25, 2007. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Madonna (L) presents Israeli President Shimon Peres with a Kabbalah book in Jerusalem on September 15, 2007. File Photo by Moshe Milner/HO | License Photo
Madonna delivers her acceptance speech after being inducted into the 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during ceremonies in New York City on March 10, 2008. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2008 gala taking place during the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival near Cannes, France, on May 22, 2008. The event raises funds for AIDS research. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "I Am Because We Are" during the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2008. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs at Wembley Stadium in London on September 11, 2008. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 4, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Madonna and daughter Lourdes walk the pink carpet at Macy's Herald Square to celebrate the launch of the Material Girl clothing line in New York City on September 22, 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on May 2, 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna attends the "W.E." premiere at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 12, 2011. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Madonna attends the premiere of "W.E." at Odeon, Kensington in London on January 11, 2012. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 15, 2012. Madonna won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for her work in "W.E." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna (R) performs with Nicki Minaj during the Halftime Show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis on February 5, 2012. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs during halftime with LMFAO at Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna wins the Top Touring Artist, Best Dance Album and Best Artist awards at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 19, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna appears at the "Sound of Change" charity event at Twickenham Stadium in London on June 1, 2013. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Madonna (R) and her son David Banda Mwale arrive for the 56th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Madonna has won seven Grammy Awards in her career. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives for the 57th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna and Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. Madonna was honored with the Woman of the Year Award. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo