Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson wrote, directed and produced Malcolm & Marie which follows a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) returning home after a movie premiere.

The couple will have the strength of their love tested after revelations about their relationship surface.

The film was shot in black and white between June 17 and July 2 at Feldman Architecture's Caterpillar House in Carmel, Calif., under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Zendaya and Washington are also serving as executive producers. The cast and crew of Malcolm & Marie will share a portion of the proceeds with Feeding America.

"I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world," Levinson said in a statement.

Washington last starred in Tenet, which was the No. 1 movie in North America for the second weekend.