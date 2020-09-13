Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy said Sunday his film adaptation of the stage musical, The Prom, will debut on Netflix on Dec. 11.

"On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn't get this year," he captioned a video showing the names of the movie's cast members: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Andrew Rannells and Kerry Washington.

The story follows four Broadway veterans who head to Indiana to protest a school that canceled its prom because a gay teen couple wanted to attend the dance together.

"The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," Murphy previously said about the project.

Murphy, best known for his work on Fox's Glee and FX's American Horror Story, has also developed The Politician, Hollywood and Ratched for Netflix.

