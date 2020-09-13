Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Action-thriller Tenet is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning $6.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The New Mutants with $2.1 million, followed by Unhinged at No. 3 with $1.5 million, The Broken Hearts Gallery at No. 4 with $1.1 million and Bill & Ted Face the Music at No. 5 with $260,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Words on Bathroom Walls at No. 6 with $242,000, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run at No. 7 with $205,000, The Personal History of David Copperfield at No. 8 with $193,000 and My Brothers' Crossing at No. 9 with $11,539.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most new movie debuts have been delayed, with some theatrical releases, such as Mulan, skipped altogether in favor of streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however many in high-population states such as New York and California remain shuttered.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.

Tenet earned $20.2 million in North America when it opened last weekend.