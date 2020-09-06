Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate is hosting a series of drive-in style movie screenings. Photo by EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Sandringham Estate has announced it will host several drive-in style movie screenings this month.

The estate is the summer retreat for the country's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The drive-in lineup includes 1917 and Rocketman on Sept. 25; Toy Story, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody on Sept. 26; and Moana, Grease and A Star is Born on Sept. 27.

Audience members will pay $40 per car to watch the films from their vehicles.

Snacks and drinks will also be available.

The drive-in announcement was made this weekend as many indoor theaters remain closed and people are staying home due to social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatrical release dates of many new movies also have been delayed, with some films, such as the live-action Mulan, moving straight to pay-per-view or streaming platforms in most markets.