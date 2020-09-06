Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The third season of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series enjoying increased popularity since moving from YouTube to Netflix last month, has been completed and is set for release in 2021.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter about whether Season 3 had been shot yet, show co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted Sunday: "Filmed. Edited. Ready to go. Look out for it on @netflix in 2021. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix #Netflix."

The Karate Kid (1984) stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their iconic roles of Daniel and Johnny in the series about former, California high-school, martial-arts rivals who clash again as adults in their 50s. The men are now the fathers of teens and the owners of dojos, with completely different parenting and teaching styles.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most TV and film productions in North America have been shut down for months.

In July 2019, it was announced that Season 3 of Cobra Kai would take place in Okinawa, Japan, echoing the setting of 1986's The Karate Kid II, which also starred Macchio as Daniel.