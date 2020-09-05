Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Blue Mountain State, Titans and Smallville alum Alan Ritchson has landed the lead role of Jack Reacher in a new Amazon drama series.

Nick Santora is the showrunner (The Sopranos, Scorpion) for the series, which is based on Lee Child's best-selling novels.

"Lee Child is thrilled and delighted to welcome @alanritchson as Jack Reacher on Amazon TV - we searched the world and found the perfect guy! Happy and excited!" Child's Twitter feed said Friday.

Season 1 is inspired by Child's book, The Killing Floor.

The show will follow the hulking, 6-foot-5-tall U.S. Army veteran as he travels the country, taking on criminals and helping people who have no one else to turn to.

Ritchson -- who is 6-foot-4 -- also appeared in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Tom Cruise does not fit the physical description of the hero, but played the character in 2012's Jack Reacher and 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.