Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nina Hoss are set to star in upcoming World War II drama, Women in the Castle.

Filmmaker Jane Anderson (The Wife) is writing and directing the project which is an adaptation of author Jessica Shattuck's bestselling 2017 novel of the same name.

Ridley (Star Wars), Thomas (Darkest Hour) and Hoss (Phoenix) will portray three German widows whose husbands were involved in an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler.

The film is set in the ruins of Germany following World War II and will explore how the women deal with the aftermath of the war.

Production is set to begin in early 2021 in Eastern Europe.

Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, Doreen Wilcox Little and Michael Scheel are producing. Embankment is handling sales and will serve as executive producers. Anderson previously collaborated with Swedlin and Embankment on The Wife.

"One of Jane's great talents is to reveal the inner emotional lives of women and in gifting those revelation to actresses, allowing them to deliver award-winning, timelessly memorable performances. And in Kristin, Daisy and Nina we have the cast to do exactly that," Swedlin said in a statement.