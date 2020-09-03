Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Production on The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold in the U.K. after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures said in a statement.

Advertisement

Filming on the superhero epic resumed three days ago in the U.K. after being delayed over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Batman, from director Matt Reeves, is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. The film was pushed back from its original June 25, 2021 release date because of the pandemic.

Pattinson's Batman will be joined by Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Reeves released the first teaser for The Batman in August during the virtual DC FanDome event.