Glenn Close arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Winslet arrives at the "Wonder Wheel" screening in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Hudson executive produced and starred in the VR animated film, "Baba Yaga," which will premiere next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet and Glenn Close have signed on for roles in the upcoming virtual reality, animated film, Baba Yaga.

The actresses joined previously announced lead Daisy Ridley on the project, which will have its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Advertisement

Their casting was confirmed Tuesday by Baobab Studios.

"Baba Yaga is a beautiful work of animation and I was honored to be an executive producer alongside my talented collaborators at Baobab Studios," Hudson said in a press release.

"While the story is rooted in classic folklore, we were inspired to bring it into modern light by focusing on environmental themes and strong female characters, themes the world needs to explore now more than ever. It was my pleasure to be part of the strong female cast alongside Daisy, Kate, and Glenn."

Set in a fairy-tale world where viewers determine the outcome of the story by the choices they make, Baba Yaga was directed and written by Baobab Studios co-founder Eric Darnell, whose credits include the Madagascar franchise and Antz.