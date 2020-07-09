July 9 (UPI) -- The stars of Work It are gearing up for the movie's release on Netflix.

Sabrina Carpenter, who plays Quinn Ackerman in the upcoming dance comedy film, shared a teaser and premiere date, Aug. 7, for the movie Thursday.

The video shows footage of Carpenter (Girl Meets World) and her co-stars Jordan Fisher (Teen Beach 2) and Liza Koshy (Freakish) dancing at their respective homes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Work It follows Quinn, a high school senior who dreams of being accepted into Duke University. She forms a ragtag team of dancers in hopes of impressing the school at a dance competition.

The film is written by Alison Peck and directed by Laura Terruso, with choreography from Aakomon Jones. In addition to starring, Carpenter serves as an executive producer.

Work It co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale) and Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe).