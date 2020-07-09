July 9 (UPI) -- Archie Comics and Spotify are teaming up on a series of podcasts.

Archie Comics confirmed Thursday that it has partnered with Spotify to launch new original podcasts based on the Archie Comics universe.

"We're teaming up with @spotify to launch a slate of original podcasts based on our comics and characters!" the comic book publisher said on Instagram.

Deadline said the deal encompasses the whole Archieverse, including Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Sabrina, Josie and the Pussycats and other characters. The Archie Comics creative team will work with Spotify Studios to develop the podcasts.

Archie Comics and Spotify are reportedly considering a series for all ages and other series aimed an older audience à la the Archie Comics-inspired TV series Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we're so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters," Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater said. "It's an amazing frontier and we can't wait to unveil what we've been working on."

Riverdale, based on Archie Comics characters, completed its fourth season on The CW in May and was renewed in January for a fifth season. The series stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie Horror comic book series, premiered its third season on Netflix in January. Netflix canceled the show this week, meaning it will end after Season 4.