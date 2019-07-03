Keiynan Lonsdale attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Liza Koshy attends the American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sabrina Carpenter will star in the upcoming Netflix movie "Work It." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy will star in the new Netflix dance comedy Work It.

Netflix announced Tuesday Carpenter, 20, and Koshy, 23, have joined the cast of the upcoming movie. Carpenter will also serve as an executive producer.

The film also features Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale), Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe) and Jordan Fisher (Rent Live!).

Carpenter plays Quinn Ackerman, a high school student vying for admission to the college of her dreams. She forms a ragtag team of dancers in the hope of impressing the school at a dance competition.

Work It is written by Alison Peck and directed by Laura Terruso, with choreography from Aakomon Jones. Production begins this week in Toronto, Canada.

Carpenter, Koshy and their co-stars showed their moves in a promo for the movie released Tuesday.

"If you love movies about a group of strangers that form a dance crew to achieve a shared dream, then you'll flip over #WorkItMovie," the caption reads. "Now in production!"

Carpenter is known for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. Koshy is a YouTube star who portrayed Violet Adams on the Hulu series Freakish.