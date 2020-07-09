July 9 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actor Devon Murray is going to be a dad.

The 31-year-old actor, who played Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey.

Murray shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a sonogram and a baby onesie.

"Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021," he captioned the post.

Actor Daniel Portman, who played Podrick Payne on Game of Thrones, and former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison were among those to congratulate Murray in the comments.

"Congratulations big man, great news. I recommend Daniel," Portman teased.

"Huge congrats to you both! Amazing news!" Davison said.

Murray and McCaffrey started dating in late 2018. In February 2019, the couple visited Paris to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together.

"Our first #valentines together in #paris," Murray wrote on Instagram. "Only together 3 months but can't imagine my life without @smccaffreyquinn."

Murray voiced his love for McCaffrey on her birthday in July 2019. McCaffrey will celebrate her birthday again July 16.

"Happy Birthday to the best girlfriend ever. I can't wait to go on more life adventures with you @smccaffreyquinn," he said on Instagram. "I hope you have a great day. Love you."

Murray's Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs and Helen McCrory, who played Draco, Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy, reunited in a video Wednesday to read chapter 14 of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The video appeared on the Harry Potter at Home online hub.