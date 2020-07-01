July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Fatal Affair.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the psychological thriller Wednesday featuring Nia Long as Ellie, a lawyer with a husband, Marcus (Stephen Bishop), and a daughter.

The preview shows Ellie (Long) reconnect with David (Omar Epps), an old friend and love interest. Ellie decides to try and mend her marriage after calling off an encounter with David.

Ellie learns, however, that David is more dangerous and unstable than she realized. David begins to stalk and threaten Ellie, whose life and loved ones are put in jeopardy.

Netflix also shared a poster for the film Wednesday on Twitter.

Fatal Affair is directed by Peter Sullivan and co-stars Maya Stojan, Aubrey Cleland and Carolyn Hennesy. The movie premieres July 16.

Long is known for playing Lisa Wilkes on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Giuliana "Giusi" Green on Empire and Shay Mosley on NCIS: Los Angeles. Epps portrayed Dennis Gant on ER, Eric Foreman on House and Darnell on This is Us.