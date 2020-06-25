"The Baby-Sitters Club," a new series based on the Ann M. Martin book series, premieres July 3 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 25 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch reboots of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries in July.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest to Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Original)

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Original)

Ju-On: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

Only

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Original)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was It Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Original)

The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Original)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Original)

Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Original)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Original)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Original)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Original)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Original)

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Original)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair (Netflix Original)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

Milf (Netflix Original)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original)

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Original)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Original)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Original)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia (Netflix Original)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Original)

Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Original)

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Original)

Dragons: Rescue Riders - Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Original)

In the Dark Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Original)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Original)

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy! Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Original)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix Original)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Original)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Original)

Seriously Single (Netflix Original)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary -Voyage- Episodes 9-10 (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in July:

Behind the Scenes

Okay Now Listen

Post Play

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters Seasons 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Metres Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory