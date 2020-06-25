June 25 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch reboots of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries in July.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:
July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Say I Do (Netflix Original)
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher Season 1
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest to Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
July 2
Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Original)
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original)
Cable Girls Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Desperados (Netflix Original)
Ju-On: Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
July 5
Only
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Original)
Stateless (Netflix Original)
Was It Love? (Netflix Original)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Original)
The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Original)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Original)
Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Original)
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)
The Old Guard (Netflix Original)
The Twelve (Netflix Original)
July 14
The Business of Drugs (Netflix Original)
On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Original)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Original)
July 15
Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Original)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair (Netflix Original)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
Milf (Netflix Original)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
Cursed (Netflix Original)
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Original)
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Original)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Original)
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia (Netflix Original)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Original)
Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Original)
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
Animal Crackers (Netflix Original)
Dragons: Rescue Riders - Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Original)
In the Dark Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Original)
Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Original)
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy! Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Original)
July 29
The Hater (Netflix Original)
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Original)
July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Original)
Seriously Single (Netflix Original)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Original)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary -Voyage- Episodes 9-10 (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in July:
Behind the Scenes
Okay Now Listen
Post Play
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:
July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters Seasons 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Metres Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 26
Country Strong
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2
July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory