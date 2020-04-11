(L-R) Filmmaker Christian Heuer, actress Alissa Torvinen,and filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada arrive for the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Tribute to Caetano Veloso in Las Vegas in 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a remake of its 1973 cartoon classic Robin Hood.

The film is to debut on the Disney+ streaming service, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Variety said the photo-realistic update will be penned by Lady and the Tramp scribe Kari Granlund and directed by Blindspotting filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada.

No voice cast has been announced.

The original animated movie featured the literary characters Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian and the Sheriff of Nottingham as talking -- and singing -- woodland creatures in medieval England.

Disney also has recently remade its cartoons Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast into live-action and CGI hybrids.