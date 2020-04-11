Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Moana in "Ralph Breaks the Internet," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Christina Aguilera attends the premiere of "Mulan" in Los Angeles on March 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Seacrest is set to host ABC's "The Disney Family Singalong" Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest is set to host ABC's The Disney Family Singalong Thursday.

The 1-hour television special will feature remote performances and appearances by Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

Additional guests and performances will be announced soon, a network news release said.

Lyrics to classic Disney songs will scroll across the screen so people social distancing at home may sing along.

"If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

Disney has been offering new programming to entertain families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

The company released its recent animated blockbusters Frozen 2 and Onward on Disney+, bypassing pay-per-view platforms.

It also announced a Celebrating 25 Years of Disney on Broadway special will air on the streaming service Monday.