April 7 (UPI) -- Disney is launching a new series, At Home with Olaf, starring Frozen and Frozen 2 voice actor Josh Gad.

The show is a weekly digital animated series featuring Gad, 39, as his Frozen character, the snowman Olaf.

At Home with Olaf was created by Hyrum Osmond, the supervising animator of Olaf from Frozen, while at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will consist of 20 vignettes featuring Olaf. The first episode, titled "Fun with Snow," shows Olaf throwing snowballs, only for some of them to return.

Disney Animation promoted the show in a tweet Monday.

"Enjoy more #AtHomeWithOlaf from Disney Animation every day this week!" the post reads.

Gad celebrated the release in a tweet Tuesday.

"The sheer volume and production value of these is a testament to the brilliant animators and post production team at @DisneyAnimation," he wrote.

Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019) also feature the voices of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. In March, Disney made Frozen 2 available to stream on Disney+ three months early due to people staying home amid concerns about the COVID-19 virus.