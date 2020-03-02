March 2 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Blue Story.

The studio released an official trailer Monday featuring Rapman, the movie's writer and director, who narrates the film through rap.

The preview opens with Rapman welcoming the viewer to London. The story centers on two best friends, Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward), who are torn apart by rival gangs.

Blue Story is based on Rapman's 2014 YouTube series of the same name, and was produced with BBC Films. The movie co-stars Khali Best, Karla-Simone Spence and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

Rapman also shared a poster for the film Monday on Twitter.

Rapman, born Andrew Onwubolu, is also known for the YouTube musical drama series Shiro's Story. He said in an interview with Mobo in November that Blue Story is inspired by his childhood.

"The reason I made this one into a film, because this one's based on my childhood, this one means more to me than any other story," Rapman said. "This was literally my life."

Blue Story opened in the U.K. in November. The film opens in U.S. theaters March 20.

Ward is known for playing Jamie in Netflix's Top Boy revival. The streaming service renewed the revival for a second season in February.