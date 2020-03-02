March 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Elite Season 3.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the season Monday featuring Álvaro Rico as Polo Benavent, Carla's (Ester Expósito) ex-boyfriend and Marina's (María Pedraza) killer.

The preview shows Polo (Rico) seek forgiveness from his fellow students at Las Encinas. Everyone but Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) shuns Polo, who winds up dead at the end of the trailer.

Netflix also shared new photos for Season 3 on Twitter, including a group shot of the cast.

Elite co-stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Omar Ayuso and Danna Paolo. The new season will also feature Sergio Momo and Leïti Sène.

Elite is created by Carlos Monte and Darío Madrona. The series follows a group of students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive private school.