Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new movie The High Note.

The studio released a first trailer for the musical comedy-drama film Thursday featuring Dakota Johnson as aspiring music producer Maggie Sherwood and Tracee Ellis Ross as singing superstar Grace Wilson.

The preview opens with Maggie (Dakota) working as Grace's (Ross) personal assistant. Maggie ends up helping Grace record her first new album in 10 years as the singer comes to a crossroads in her career.

The High Note co-stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Bill Pullman, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube. The movie is written by Flora Greeson and directed by Nisha Ganatra (Transparent).

"I'm excited. @TheHighNoteFilm is coming to a theater near you on May 8! #TheHighNote," Ross tweeted Thursday.

The High Note was originally titled Covers. The film opens in theaters May 8.