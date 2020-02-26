Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Top Boy revival is getting a second season at Netflix.
The streaming service confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that it renewed the gang drama series for Season 2.
Season 2 begins filming in the spring and will feature returning stars Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward and Simbi Ajikawo as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley.
"We're back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned," the post reads.
Rapper and actor Drake, an executive producer on the series, had said on Instagram in December that a new season was coming in 2020.
Top Boy originally aired for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013, and was re-billed as Top Boy: Summerhouse following the revival's debut. The revival premiered on Netflix in September.
Top Boy is created by Ronan Bennett. The series follows characters living in Summerhouse, a fictional crime-ridden London housing estate.