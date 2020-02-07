Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new film starring Sandra Bullock.

The streaming service shared a first look Friday of Bullock in a new, untitled movie directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

The photo shows Bullock wearing a hairnet, apron and sleeves as she appears to work with food. Netflix said the actress plays a recent parolee.

"Check out the first look at Sandra Bullock in her upcoming Netflix film from director Nora Fingscheidt. Bullock plays a recent parolee looking for redemption by tracking down the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind," the post reads.

Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Edmond and Emma Nelson co-star in the film. Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script, with Graham King to serve as producer.

Netflix previously said it was adapting the British miniseries Unforgiven.

The new film marks Bullock's second collaboration with Netflix. Her movie Bird Box, released in December 2018, was watched by more than 48 million Netflix members in its first week of streaming.