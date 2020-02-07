Chris Wood is confirmed for "Thirtysomething(else)," a sequel to the ABC series "Thirtysomething." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Chris Wood will star in the upcoming Thirtysomething sequel pilot.

The 31-year-old actor is confirmed for the new pilot, a sequel to the ABC series Thirtysomething.

Thirtysomething had a four-season run from 1987 to 1991. The series followed a group of baby boomers in their 30s as they lived in Philadelphia, Pa.

Thirtysomething(else) features returning stars Ken Olin as Michael Steadman, Mel Harris as Hope Murdoch, Timothy Busfield as Elliot Weston and Patty Wettig as Nancy Weston. The new pilot centers on the children of the original characters.

Wood will play Leo Steadman, the son of Michael and Hope. The character is good-looking, charming and intent on becoming a "big deal" like his father.

Wood confirmed his casting in a tweet Friday.

"Beyond excited about this!!!" he wrote.

Thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick co-wrote the sequel, with Zwick to also direct the pilot. The pair will co-executive produce the show for ABC Studios and MGM Television.

Production begins in New Jersey in March.

Wood is known for playing Kai Parker on The Vampire Diaries and Mon-El on Supergirl. He reprised Kai during a guest spot Thursday on The Originals spinoff Legacies.