'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' tops the North American box office with $72M

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remained the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $72 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Star Wars movie grossed $175.5 million in its opening last weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jumanji: The Next Level with $35.3 million, followed by Little Women at No. 3 with $16.53 million, Frozen II at No. 4 with $16.5 million and Spies in Disguise at No. 5 with $13.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Knives Out at No. 6 with $9.7 million, Uncut Gems at No. 7 with $9.6 million, Cats at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Bombshell at No. 9 with $4.7 million and Richard Jewell at No. 10 with $3 million.