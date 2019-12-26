Gal Gadot (L) with her husband, Yaron Varsano, arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gal Gadot is developing a film adaptation of novel "Borderlife" about the romance between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, are co-producing a film adaption of Borderlife, a novel banned in Israeli schools for its depiction of a romance between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man.

The Wonder Woman star and Varsano are co-producing through their production company, Pilot Wave, in partnership with Keshet International and the U.S.-based Keshet Studios.

Borderlife, a 2014 Hebrew novel by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, follows an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who fall in love after meeting in New York. The pair keep their relationship secret from family and friends.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The novel, published as All the Rivers in the United States, was banned from mandatory school reading lists in Israel in 2015 by Education Minister Naftali Bennett. The book was later allowed in advanced literature classes.

Gadot will return to the big screen with Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to hit theaters on June 4.