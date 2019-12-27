Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A new Japanese trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie introduces a younger version of the blue speedster known as Baby Sonic.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Baby Sonic racing around a grassy area that resembles the Green Hill Zone level from the original 1991 Sonic the Hedgehog video game.

Baby Sonic then enters into a cabin and displays a sunflower that he obtained.

Sonic the Hedgehog, from director Jeff Fowler, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14.

The film was delayed from it's original Nov. 8 release date so that the production team could make Sonic more closely resemble his look from the popular video game series.

Ben Schwartz is voicing Sonic with Jim Carrey portraying the villainous Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as Sonic's new friend Tom.