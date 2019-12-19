Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Pathé is giving a first glimpse of Keira Knightley in Misbehaviour.

The production company shared a trailer Thursday featuring Knightley as Sally Alexander, a real-life British historian and feminist activist.

The preview shows Sally (Knightley) and other women protest the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant in London. Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-stars as Miss Grenada Jennifer Hosten, the first black woman to win Miss World.

"If I win, there will be little girls who might start to believe they have a place in the world," Jennifer (Mbatha-Raw) says.

Sally is later seen explaining her issues with beauty pageants.

"This competition makes us compete with each other, and makes the world narrower for all of us in the end. Why should any woman have to earn her place in the world by looking a particular way?" she asks.

Misbehaviour is directed by Philippa Lowthorpe and co-stars Suki Waterhouse, Jessie Buckley, Lesley Manville, Greg Kinnear and Keeley Hawes. The film opens in the U.K. on March 13.

Knightley confirmed in October that she gave birth to her second child with her husband, James Righton.