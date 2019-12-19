Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Emma Watson reunited with several Harry Potter co-stars in London.

The 29-year-old actress shared a photo Wednesday with former co-stars Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis.

"Merry Christmas from us," she captioned the post.

Felton posted a pair of similar photos on his own account.

"Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin," he wrote.

Watson played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies. Felton co-starred as Draco Malfoy, Lynch as Luna Lovegood, Wright as Ginny Weasley and Lewis as Neville Longbottom.

Watson and Felton have sparked dating rumors with their recent hangouts, although Watson told British Vogue in November that she's single.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she said. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, discussed Watson and Felton with Entertainment Tonight the same month.

"There was always something," Grint said of the pair. "There was a little bit of a spark."

"But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance," he added.

The Harry Potter movies co-starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. The films are based on the J.K. Rowling book series and were released in theaters 2001-2011.

Watson will next star in an adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women that opens in theaters Dec. 25.