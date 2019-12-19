Camila Cabello apologizes for past 'hurtful' language

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is "deeply sorry" for using "horrible and hurtful" language in the past.

The 22-year-old singer apologized Wednesday on Twitter after racist Tumblr posts she reportedly shared as a teenager resurfaced online.

Cabello said she's "deeply ashamed" of the language she used and pledged to keep doing "better."

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it," Cabello wrote. "I apologized then and I apologize again now."

"I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

Cabello said she was "embarrassingly ignorant" of the impact of her words.

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," the star said. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware."

"I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that," she added. "I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."

Cabello was accused Tuesday of sharing the since-deleted posts as a teen.

Cabello previously told The Sunday Times she avoids social media, in part because of public scrutiny.

"That's why I barely go on social media. That's no way to live life without making mistakes or saying the wrong thing. I'm not going to live like some perfect pop singer. I'm human and the inhuman part of this is public scrutiny," she said in 2018.

Cabello released her second studio album, Romance, this month. She will star in a new live-action remake of Cinderella.