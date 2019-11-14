Nov. 14 (UPI) -- SpongeBob SquarePants is searching for his missing pet snail named Gary in the new trailer for Nickelodeon and Paramount's upcoming CGI film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

The clip, released on Thursday, features SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) discovering that Gary has been kidnapped, leading to him embarking on an epic journey with his best friend Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke).

SpongeBob and Patrick find themselves at the bustling lost city of Atlantic City which is filled with tasty treats and theme park rides.

The trailer also features the duo encountering a sage made out sage portrayed by Keanu Reeves and the origin story behind how Gary became SpongeBob's pet.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, from writer and director Tim Hill, is set to arrive in theaters on May 22. The rest of the Bikini Bottom crew including Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) and Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) will also be making appearances.

Nickelodeon recently released on Twitter the poster for the film which features SpongeBob and Patrick using binoculars in front of Atlantic City.

The search for Gary is on! The official poster for @SpongeBobMovie: Sponge on the Run is here. And don't miss the trailer tomorrow! #SpongeBobMovie pic.twitter.com/lrqhoVxXrJ— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 13, 2019

Sponge on the Run is the third theatrical SpongeBob SquarePants movie following 2004's The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and 2015's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.