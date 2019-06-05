June 5 (UPI) -- Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that a new version of classic SpongeBob SquarePants video game Battle for Bikini Bottom is coming to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

THQ Nordic made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a short animated teaser of SpongeBob putting on an army helmet. The game has a new title of Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated.

"Are you ready kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!" THQ Nordic said before stating that the remake will also feature a brand-new multiplayer mode alongside the title's single player adventure where players take control of SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy as they battle against the villainous Plankton.

"Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!" the publisher continued.

Battle for Bikini Bottom was originally released for the PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, PC and Game Boy Advance in 2003. Purple Lamp Studios is developing Rehydrated which currently has no release date.

Nickelodeon has also announced that a 13-episode SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series titled Kamp Koral is heading into production. The show will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob's adventures at summer camp.