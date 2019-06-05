"SpongeBob SquarePants" is getting a prequel on Nickelodeon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced it has ordered 13 episodes of Kamp Koral, an animated series prequel to its long-running cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants.

Production is to begin this month in Burbank on the show, which takes place on the ocean floor. It will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob's adventures at summer camp.

"SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon and the greenlight for Kamp Koral is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world," Ramsey Naito, the network's executive vice president of animation production and development, said in a statement.

Nickelodeon did not reveal what other familiar characters or voice artists might participate in the project.

SpongeBob SquarePants debuted in 1999. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie was released in theaters in 2004 and a sequel followed in 2015.