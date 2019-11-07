Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is being haunted by an abusive ex-lover in the new trailer for Universal's upcoming thriller, The Invisible Man.

Moss is featured in the clip, released on Wednesday, narrowly running away and escaping from her partner, portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, in the middle of the night.

The actress then finds out that her ex has committed suicide and has left her millions.

Moss can't shake the feeling, however, that Jackson-Cohen is still around when mysterious events keep happening around her. She soon discovers that her ex has somehow turned invisible and is using his new power to torment her and her loved ones.

Jackson-Cohen's obsession turns violent as Moss desperately attempts to prove to authorities that she is being targeted by someone who can't be seen.

The Invisible Man, from writer director and executive producer Leigh Whannell, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 28. Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions is producing.

Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid also star.

Moss is best known for starring on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu renewed the series for a fourth season in July.