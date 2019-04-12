'Invisible Man': Elisabeth Moss joins Dark Universe remake

Elisabeth Moss attends the Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elisabeth Moss attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elisabeth Moss will star in a new version of the classic monster movie "The Invisible Man." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of Dark Universal's remake of The Invisible Man.

Entertainment Weekly reported Friday the 36-year-old actress will star in a new version of the classic monster movie.

Deadline confirmed Moss' casting in the film. The movie will shoot in Australia.

Moss is known for playing Peggy Olson on the AMC series Mad Men and Offred in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. The Handmaid's Tale will return for a third season June 5.