'Invisible Man': Elisabeth Moss joins Dark Universe remake

April 12 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of Dark Universal's remake of The Invisible Man.
Entertainment Weekly reported Friday the 36-year-old actress will star in a new version of the classic monster movie.
Deadline confirmed Moss' casting in the film. The movie will shoot in Australia.The Invisible Man re-teams Moss with producer Jason Blum, who served as a producer on the new Jordan Peele movie Us. Moss plays Kitty Tyler in Us, which opened in theaters in March. The Invisible Man is based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name. The original film opened in 1933 and starred Claude Rains and Gloria Stuart. The Invisible Man is part of Universal Pictures' Universal Classic Monsters lineup, which includes such titles as Dracula and The Mummy. The studio previously shared plans to reboot the franchise as Dark Universe and released a remake of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella in May 2017.
Moss is known for playing Peggy Olson on the AMC series Mad Men and Offred in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. The Handmaid's Tale will return for a third season June 5.