July 26 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed drama series The Handmaid's Tale for a fourth season.

The streaming service made the announcement on Friday on Twitter alongside a video featuring lead star Elisabeth Moss.

"You did this, Resistors. Praise be. Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale is happening!" Hulu said.

The Handmaid's Tale is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Yvonne Stahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd , Madeline Brewer and O-T Fagbenle also star.

No premiere date has been set for Season 4. The third season arrived on Hulu in June and will be wrapping up in August.