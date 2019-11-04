Andrea Riseborough attends "The Kindness Of Strangers" premiere on February 7. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Andrea Riseborough has been tapped to star in thriller "Geechee" from debut writer and director Dubois Ashong. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Andrea Riseborough has been cast as the lead star in Geechee, a new supernatural thriller from debuting writer and director Dubois Ashong.

The actress will be featured in the film as successful New York scientist Wren who relocates with her son to the remote Sea Islands, located off the Atlantic Coast.

The area is inhabited by descendants of a centuries-old group of African slaves. Wren will begin to be haunted by the souls of the slaves in her dreams and in her waking life.

Stuart Ford's independent studio AGC Studios is financing and producing the project with AGC's Glendon Palmer. Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell of 3 Arts Entertainment are executive producing.

Production is set to start in early 2020.

"From treatment to script, Dubois has created a terrific supernatural thriller that is only elevated by the addition of the amazing Andrea Riseborough," Palmer said in a statement.

Riseborough is known for starring in Birdman, Nocturnal Animals and The Death of Stalin. She will next be featured in Sony's upcoming reboot of The Grudge, which arrives in theaters on Jan. 3.