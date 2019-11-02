Lady Gaga to star in Gucci murder movie

Director Ridley Scott attends the world premiere of "All The Money in the World" in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Star is Born and American Horror Story actress Lady Gaga has landed the lead role in producer Ridley Scott's film about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

E! News said Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hit man to kill her businessman ex-husband in 1995 after he left her for a younger woman.

She was released in 2016 after 18 years in prison.

Variety reported the film will be an adaptation of Sara Gay Forden's true-crime book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Roberto Bentivegna wrote the screenplay.

Scott recently directed All the Money in the World about the kidnapping of a young members of the wealthy Getty family.

He also is working on a new HBO Max sci-fi series called Raised by Wolves.