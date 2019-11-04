Banderas, recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award, and his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas, recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award, and his daughter, Stella Banderas. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Wilde (L) and Laura Dern, recipients of the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award and Hollywood Supporting Actress Award, respectively. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Actress Charlize Theron and films including "Avengers: Endgame" were honored at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards.

The ceremony took place Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Rob Riggle served as host.

Theron was awarded the Career Achievement Award, which was presented by her Bombshell co-star Nicole Kidman.

"I think every actor always longs for longevity," Theron said onstage. "We try to stay in this game for a long time and the fact that I've been able to do that, not only for this long but on my own terms, and make the stuff that really matters to me, that means a lot."

Avengers: Endgame won the Hollywood Blockbuster Award which was presented by star Mark Ruffalo and given to Marvel head Kevin Feige and producer Victoria Alonso.

Ruffalo, who portrays The Hulk in the Marvel films, defended superhero movies in the wake of filmmaker Martin Scorsese questioning their cinematic value.

"What really speaks to people about these movies, I think is the heart and humanity of characters, that's what makes Avengers: Endgame so powerful to witness -- these characters that care about and reckon with the world around them...to watch them struggle and survive and sometimes even say goodbye. That's what make it cinema," the actor said.

Antonio Banderas won the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Pain and Glory; Renee Zellweger won the Hollywood Actress Award for Judy; Al Pacino won Hollywood Supporting Actor for The Irishman; Laura Dern won Hollywood Supporting Actress for Marriage Story; James Mangold won the Hollywood Director Award for Ford v Ferrari; Olivia Wilde won Breakthrough Director for Booksmart; Cynthia Erivo won Breakout Actress for Harriet; Taron Egerton won Breakout Actor for Rocketman; and Shia LaBeouf won Breakthrough Screenwriter for Honey Boy.

"I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life. I want to thank my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life," LaBeouf said onstage after being presented the award by Robert Downey Jr.